Number of COVID patients in Virginia hospitals dips below 1,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,639,942 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, February 28, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 764 from 1,639,178 reported Sunday.

902 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,002 Friday. 104,179 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, 12,797,867 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 7.3% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 8.8% reported Friday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,407.053 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. 80.9% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 72% fully vaccinated. 91.8% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 82% are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, there have been 18,771 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 18,536 reported Friday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

