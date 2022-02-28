Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was found dead Saturday afternoon after a medical emergency in the area of High Knoll in Scout Reservation.

According to the Pulaski County Special Operations Team, crews responded at around 2:30 p.m. to a report of a person experiencing a medical emergency with CPR in progress. Through very rough terrain, nightfall and communications issues, responders hiked to reach the victim and reached their location at dusk.

The person had died before responders arrived and the task then became a recovery effort.

The Snowville VFD, Pulaski Pulaski County Public Safety (EMS), Pulaski County Sheriffs Office, staff from the Blue Ridge Mountain Council Scout Reservation and Pulaski County Emergency Management all responded to the scene.

