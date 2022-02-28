Prescribed burn to be held in Wythe Co. Tuesday

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A controlled burn to improve the wildlife habitat will be held Tuesday within the Wythe County area of the Jefferson National Forest. It will be three and a half miles north of Rural Retreat and three and a half miles north of I-81.

According to the United States Forest Service, open woodlands and grasslands will be restored to the forest landscape. The 286-acre burn will run as long as weather permits, and will be concluded within one day. Smoke may be visible for multiple days, including from I-81.

Crawfish Road (Forest Service Road #727) might temporarily be closed. People are asked to follow posted signs and road closures for their safety.

Further details can be found on the incident information system website.

