Roanoke Mayor writes Governor after Sunday talk regarding sister city partnership

(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. of Roanoke is calling for the continued sister city “bridge” between the Star City and Pskov, Russia that has stood for the last 30 years in an effort to advance peace.

After a phone call between Lea and Governor Glenn Youngkin regarding Youngkin’s call for decisive action that includes the termination of this partnership, Lea writes “As Mayor of the City of Roanoke, I stand united with you and President Biden in denouncing the heinous actions undertaken by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Along with others from across the Commonwealth and this Nation, I offer my prayers and support for those in Ukraine actively resisting invasion of their country.”

He adds, “Indeed, it is times like these that such relationships are more important than ever-as person to person, we seek understanding and peace” and that “Any change in this relationship should only proceed after thoughtful deliberation by the entire Roanoke City Council in collaboration with the Roanoke Valley Sisters Cities Program grounded in a firm understanding of the intent and benefit of such relationships.”

The full letter can be read below:

