Truck stolen from Campbell County home

1990 Chevy pick-up truck stolen on Bear Creek Rd in Rustburg
1990 Chevy pick-up truck stolen on Bear Creek Rd in Rustburg(Campbell County Sherriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Breaking and Entering in Rustburg that led to a truck being stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the break-in happened on Bear Creek Rd in the Rustburg area. In addition to the truck being stolen, items from the victim’s home were stolen.

The truck is a 1990 Chevrolet 4x4 pickup. The truck has a camper shell on it in the picture provided by investigators, but they say it can easily be removed. Authorities also say it’s common for stolen vehicles to be painted a different color.

Anyone with information about the thief or the location of the vehicle is asked to call Investigator S.T Herndon of The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9514.

