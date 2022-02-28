Truck stolen from Campbell County home

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Breaking and Entering in Rustburg that led to a truck being stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the break-in happened on Bear Creek Rd in the Rustburg area. In addition to the truck being stolen, items from the victim’s home were stolen.

The truck is a 1990 Chevrolet 4x4 pickup. The truck has a camper shell on it in the picture provided by investigators, but they say it can easily be removed. Authorities also say it’s common for stolen vehicles to be painted a different color.

Anyone with information about the thief or the location of the vehicle is asked to call Investigator S.T Herndon of The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9514.

