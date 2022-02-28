Ukrainian American reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I didn’t believe it, it was shock. For two days we couldn’t stop crying.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a shock to the world. It has hit home for many Ukrainian Americans like Alex Veremchuk. He came to the United States 22 years ago.

“I was born in the city of Rivne. It’s 300,000 people, and I grew up, and finished university and in 2000 we emigrated to the United States.

Veremchuk has been in constant contact with family and friends back home since the Russian invasion began.

“So far I’ve got good news from my friend and my family members, distant relatives. Everybody is okay and that’s the best news.”

Veremchuk still feels like many in Ukraine and around the world about the Russian invasion, they just can’t believe it. But he’s not surprised that Ukrainians continue to fight to keep their freedom.

“People have proven again and again that we love freedom. They don’t defend somebodies land, they defend all land and they will succeed, I believe 100%.”

Veremchuk is now hoping the world continues to support Ukraine as leaders look to end the conflict. Veremchuk lives in the Greenville and Spartanburg area of South Carolina. But his business sometimes brings him to southwest Virginia.

