Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Ukrainian American reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Alex Veremchuk, a Ukrainian American, in Christiansburg on Sunday afternoon.
Alex Veremchuk, a Ukrainian American, in Christiansburg on Sunday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I didn’t believe it, it was shock. For two days we couldn’t stop crying.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a shock to the world. It has hit home for many Ukrainian Americans like Alex Veremchuk. He came to the United States 22 years ago.

“I was born in the city of Rivne. It’s 300,000 people, and I grew up, and finished university and in 2000 we emigrated to the United States.

Veremchuk has been in constant contact with family and friends back home since the Russian invasion began.

“So far I’ve got good news from my friend and my family members, distant relatives. Everybody is okay and that’s the best news.”

Veremchuk still feels like many in Ukraine and around the world about the Russian invasion, they just can’t believe it. But he’s not surprised that Ukrainians continue to fight to keep their freedom.

“People have proven again and again that we love freedom. They don’t defend somebodies land, they defend all land and they will succeed, I believe 100%.”

Veremchuk is now hoping the world continues to support Ukraine as leaders look to end the conflict. Veremchuk lives in the Greenville and Spartanburg area of South Carolina. But his business sometimes brings him to southwest Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in Kharkiv, Ukraine, pray at the main square Thursday amid the Russian invasion of their...
Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, potential ‘environmental catastrophe’
One dead after Saturday morning crash in Roanoke Co.
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Update: Teenager reported missing out of Rocky Mount has been located safely
Youngkin calls for review, termination of Russian ties; Roanoke Valley organization responds
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries

Latest News

Police lights
Body left for several days found along road in Martinsville
LewisGale Regional Health System Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Carnell Cooper.
LewisGale Chief Medical Officer shares his journey and what Black History Month means to him
Black History Month Spotlight On Local Health Professional
Black History Month Spotlight On Local Health Professional
Roanoke Valley Organization Wants City Partnership To Stay
Roanoke Valley Organization Wants City Partnership To Stay