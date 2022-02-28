University Club at Virginia Tech unveils new menu and renovations

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It might be months until Lane Stadium is filled 66,000 strong, but that doesn’t mean it lies dormant.

This is the new and improved University Club at Virginia Tech, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner for members and Hokie legends such as former football coach Bud Foster.

“From the greeting to the staff to the food, everything has been outstanding,” said Foster.

The atmosphere allows for views on both sides of the stadium and a full wraparound bar, plus a large private room to host business meetings or parties. The club is designed to deliver a year-round fine dining experience.

Foster said, “This area has been starving for a really high-end dining service and this is really bringing that to the area. I’ve had an opportunity to be here a few times and we really enjoy this and have enjoyed the food.”

The menu has been reworked and will be frequently rotating with the freshest options of the season.

“We’re doing classics in a new and refined way, which people don’t do too much anymore, and I’m very old school and I just like to bring new things to the table,” said Executive Chef Scott Watson.

Chef Watson brings more than 10 years’ experience into this kitchen from the famous Williamsburg Inn with a spice of his own flavor.

“This will bring you back home to something your mother may have made but momma didn’t quite make it like that,” joked Watson.

The club will host an open house Tuesday, March 1 prior to the Hokies’ final home basketball game of the season against Louisville at 9 p.m.

If you want to see what the club has to offer, register here before going Tuesday during the open house from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.