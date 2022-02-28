Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

University Club at Virginia Tech unveils new menu and renovations

By Logan Sherrill
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It might be months until Lane Stadium is filled 66,000 strong, but that doesn’t mean it lies dormant.

This is the new and improved University Club at Virginia Tech, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner for members and Hokie legends such as former football coach Bud Foster.

“From the greeting to the staff to the food, everything has been outstanding,” said Foster.

The atmosphere allows for views on both sides of the stadium and a full wraparound bar, plus a large private room to host business meetings or parties. The club is designed to deliver a year-round fine dining experience.

Foster said, “This area has been starving for a really high-end dining service and this is really bringing that to the area. I’ve had an opportunity to be here a few times and we really enjoy this and have enjoyed the food.”

The menu has been reworked and will be frequently rotating with the freshest options of the season.

“We’re doing classics in a new and refined way, which people don’t do too much anymore, and I’m very old school and I just like to bring new things to the table,” said Executive Chef Scott Watson.

Chef Watson brings more than 10 years’ experience into this kitchen from the famous Williamsburg Inn with a spice of his own flavor.

“This will bring you back home to something your mother may have made but momma didn’t quite make it like that,” joked Watson.

The club will host an open house Tuesday, March 1 prior to the Hokies’ final home basketball game of the season against Louisville at 9 p.m.

If you want to see what the club has to offer, register here before going Tuesday during the open house from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in Kharkiv, Ukraine, pray at the main square Thursday amid the Russian invasion of their...
Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, potential ‘environmental catastrophe’
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Teen reported missing out of Rocky Mount located safe
Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
One dead after Saturday morning crash in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Ameenah Evans
6-year-old allegedly abducted by grandmother found in New York
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Inquiring Minds is open to students, staff and faculty at Ferrum college and encourages open...
Ferrum College hosts round table discussion on the Ukraine invasion
Lynchburg Police Department
Lynchburg Police ask for help finding man wanted for indecent exposure
House panel kills marijuana legislation, nixes plan for recreational sales this year
House panel kills marijuana legislation, nixes recreational sales this year