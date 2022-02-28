Uptown Christiansburg celebrates re-branding and grand opening

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Uptown Christiansburg Shopping Center, formerly known as the New River Valley Mall, is celebrating its new look and brand.

The shopping center’s operating company, RockStep Capital, wanted to bring all its properties under one name, ‘Uptown’.

Joseph Kun, the General Manager of Uptown Christiansburg Shopping Center, says the rebrand reflects the changes happening in the retail sector.

Leaders believe the word ‘mall’ doesn’t reflect what the shopping center is now.

The general manager of Uptown Christiansburg says the new name and look better represents the new local businesses and tenants inside.

“Obviously, pandemic, we all know, affected us in many different ways. And we’ve had a realignment of the retail sectors and everything.”

The re-brand happened during the pandemic, but the official kickoff is a chance for the shopping center to celebrate with all its tenants and the community.

The shopping center will host a grand opening/re-branding celebration March 1. The celebration will feature a radio remote with 105.3 The BEAR, a Balloon Drop with giveaways and a retailer spotlight. An Uptown girl/guy will be entered to win a gift package giveaway including gifts from Uptown Christiansburg retailers.

To learn more you can head to their Facebook page.

