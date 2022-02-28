Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia DMV Centers to offer appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday

According to a statement from the DMV, the transportation package was meant "to create...
According to a statement from the DMV, the transportation package was meant "to create sustainable funding for transit, rail, and roads, invest in systemic safety improvements, and support a multi-modal system in Virginia."(WHSV)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday it is expanding access to its centers by offering appointments and walk-ins at all 75 of its service centers Monday through Friday starting March 2.

The department says centers will be open on Saturdays for walk-ins. Currently, customers may book an appointment on Monday or Friday or walk in for service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday.

Governor Glenn Youngkin stated: “As Governor, I’m committed to getting government to truly serve and work for the people again—that starts with the DMV. Therefore, expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government.”

The following services are available to help complete transactions without going to a center:

- Online: More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com.

- Mail: Services such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals may be completed by mail.

- Drop-off: Customers needing a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual (not a dealer) may drop off their applications and supporting documents at a CSC. o DMV Select: Vehicle-related services are offered through 57 partner offices statewide.

- DMV Connect: Appointments can be scheduled for nearly every DMV service with the agency’s 14 mobile teams, which are positioned statewide. To view DMV Connect schedules and book an appointment, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Roanoke Mayor writes Governor after Sunday talk regarding sister city partnership
Robin Meador-VA Lottery Winner
Botetourt County woman wins almost $400k without leaving her home
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Teen reported missing out of Rocky Mount located safe

Latest News

Ferrum College Round Table Held On Russia Ukraine Situation
Ferrum College Round Table Held On Russia Ukraine Situation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man sentenced to 14 years for conspiring to traffic drugs throughout Roanoke Valley
Ameenah Evans
6-year-old allegedly abducted by grandmother found in New York
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Inquiring Minds is open to students, staff and faculty at Ferrum college and encourages open...
Ferrum College hosts round table discussion on the Ukraine invasion