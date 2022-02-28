Virginia DMV Centers to offer appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday it is expanding access to its centers by offering appointments and walk-ins at all 75 of its service centers Monday through Friday starting March 2.

The department says centers will be open on Saturdays for walk-ins. Currently, customers may book an appointment on Monday or Friday or walk in for service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday.

Governor Glenn Youngkin stated: “As Governor, I’m committed to getting government to truly serve and work for the people again—that starts with the DMV. Therefore, expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government.”

The following services are available to help complete transactions without going to a center:

- Online: More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com.

- Mail: Services such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals may be completed by mail.

- Drop-off: Customers needing a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual (not a dealer) may drop off their applications and supporting documents at a CSC. o DMV Select: Vehicle-related services are offered through 57 partner offices statewide.

- DMV Connect: Appointments can be scheduled for nearly every DMV service with the agency’s 14 mobile teams, which are positioned statewide. To view DMV Connect schedules and book an appointment, please click here.

