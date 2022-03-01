Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man who shot his 3 kids at church had restraining order

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The man who shot his three children, one other person and himself Monday at a California church was estranged from the kids’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, an official says.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children, and the fourth victim, an adult, was the chaperone.

The shooter’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story is below.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. He didn’t know their genders.

The identity of the other victim wasn’t immediately known.

A church employee heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassman said. The shooting occurred in the main sanctuary area, he said.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, Grassman said.

Officials didn’t know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were at the church or if there were any services or activities at the time of the shooting.

___

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio also contributed from LA.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in Kharkiv, Ukraine, pray at the main square Thursday amid the Russian invasion of their...
Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, potential ‘environmental catastrophe’
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Teen reported missing out of Rocky Mount located safe
Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
One dead after Saturday morning crash in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Despite fewer drivers on the road in 2020, the number of traffic deaths increased. AAA looked...
There were fewer drivers on the road during the pandemic, so why did traffic deaths increase?
In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
Reports: Ukrainian navy says Snake Island soldiers ‘alive and well’