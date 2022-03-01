Sunny, warm stretch continues through the week

Plenty of sunshine early this week

Highs warm back into the 60s

Rain unlikely until late in the weekend at the earliest

WEDNESDAY

Plan for another sunny, warm afternoon Wednesday with highs spiking in the upper 60s, to even low 70s across the Southside. Several prescribed burns are still underway across the region which may lead to the smell of smoke and even more haze than normal. This may also lead to some deep orange sunsets the next few nights.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

A weak backdoor cold front will begin pushing in from the north Thursday into Friday. Part of our area will only see highs into the 40s Thursday, while the other half sees temperatures climb back into the 60s with mostly skies. After the dry front passes south of us Friday, temperatures will drop back into the 40s and 50s Friday under cloudy skies.

Temperatures soar into the 60s for a good portion of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

The cool down won’t last long as temperatures jump back into the 60s and even some 70s this weekend. A system will move out of the Central Plains and push the front back to the north and warm our region. However, this same system could lead to our next rain chance late Sunday and especially into Monday and Tuesday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

A cold front will enter the area early next week. This will likely bring rain into the area starting Monday and lingering into Tuesday. We remain warm into early next week.

A cold front will be approaching the region Monday with a better chance of rain. (WDBJ7)

