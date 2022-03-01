Blacksburg Police Chief to retire

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Police Department announced Tuesday Police Chief Anthony Wilson will retire this summer.

Wilson, who is a Blacksburg native, Marine, and Virginia Tech graduate, began his career as a Blacksburg Police Officer in 1997. From there, he advanced through the ranks of the department until becoming Chief of Police in 2014.

Under Wilson’s leadership. according to the department, the department launched safety programs such as No Hokie Left Behind, Be Safe Blacksburg, and Adopt a Cop.

“It has been an honor to work alongside Chief Wilson,” said Town Manager Marc Verniel. “He has been much more than a Police Chief for Blacksburg; he is a true community leader. He has created lasting partnerships in the Blacksburg and Virginia Tech community, built upon the positive culture of the department, and been a key leader in the New River Valley. His impact will live on well beyond his tenure as Chief. I will personally miss working with him on a daily basis and wish him the best in his future adventures.”

Wilson was heavily involved in the Montgomery County Dialogue on Race initiative which created a forum to examine racial issues voiced by the African American community and to implement solutions. As a member of the Law Enforcement Issue Group, the lack of African American police officers locally was brought to the forefront.

The chief was a proponent of officer training, creating the Training Triangle, which became a big part of the department throughout his tenure. The Triangle included increased training in tactical ability, advanced communications and de-escalation skill training, and the connection to service and psychological wellness, according to the department.

The recruitment process for the next Chief of Police is underway.

