Carilion Clinic CEO named among most influential Virginians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee has been recognized by Virginia Business magazine as one of the 50 Most Influential Virginians.

According to the magazine, Agee is influential because she “leads nonprofit health system Carilion Clinic, which serves more than 1 million people in Virginia and West Virginia and is the Roanoke Valley’s largest employer. The health system partners with Virginia Tech in the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Over the next seven years, Carilion will invest more than $1 billion through expansions and modernizations of its buildings, including a 500,000-square-foot expansion of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.”

The magazine cites Agee’s recent developments: “In January, Agee was picked to serve onGov. Glenn Youngkin’s medical advisory team, which is briefing him on the pandemic. Also, in July 2021, work started on the $15 million renovation of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, and in October 2021, Carilion opened a new hub for children’s services at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County. Meanwhile, the health system is raising $100 million for a new cancer center.”

