Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Carilion Clinic CEO named among most influential Virginians

Nancy Agee, President and CEO of Carilion Clinic
Nancy Agee, President and CEO of Carilion Clinic(Carilion Clinic)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee has been recognized by Virginia Business magazine as one of the 50 Most Influential Virginians.

According to the magazine, Agee is influential because she “leads nonprofit health system Carilion Clinic, which serves more than 1 million people in Virginia and West Virginia and is the Roanoke Valley’s largest employer. The health system partners with Virginia Tech in the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Over the next seven years, Carilion will invest more than $1 billion through expansions and modernizations of its buildings, including a 500,000-square-foot expansion of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.”

The magazine cites Agee’s recent developments: “In January, Agee was picked to serve onGov. Glenn Youngkin’s medical advisory team, which is briefing him on the pandemic. Also, in July 2021, work started on the $15 million renovation of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, and in October 2021, Carilion opened a new hub for children’s services at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County. Meanwhile, the health system is raising $100 million for a new cancer center.”

Click here to read the rest of the magazine’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor Youngkin signs first veto
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Roanoke Mayor writes Governor after Sunday talk regarding sister city partnership

Latest News

Verses is still in its soft opening phase, but the owner, Toya Jones, encourages people to keep...
New space for artists to create opens in Downtown Roanoke
Walkers and runners will get to complete the 5K on a runway. This race is the first time that's...
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport set to host inaugural “Runway 5K” in May
Lynchburg Police Department
Man wanted for alleged indecent exposure arrested in Halifax Co.
March 1 was the deadline for school divisions in Virginia to enact policies allowing parents to...
Gov. Youngkin says March 1 a “defining moment” in pandemic recovery
in an interview with WDBJ7, Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended the review of "divisive concepts" in...
Gov. Youngkin defends review of “divisive concepts” in Virginia public schools