Danville’s River District Association named semi-finalist for national award

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/River District Association Release) - Danville’s River District Association (RDA) has announced Danville is one of eight communities selected as a semi-finalist for the Great American Main Street Award.

The award, given out by the National Main Street Center, recognizes communities for “excellence in preservation-based commercial district revitaliza6on.”

RDA Execu6ve Director Diana Schwartz says, “We are very grateful for the team at the National Main Street center for recognizing the hard work that has been done in the River District for the past decade.”

Semi-finalists are selected from a nationwide pool of applicants by a jury of Main Street professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation, according to Danville officials. Criteria for winning include strength of the Main Street program in spurring community transformation, commitment to historic preservation, innovative programming, implementation of cross-sector partnerships, community outreach and stakeholder engagement, and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“This is a very prestigious honor that I hope will help our long-term residents recognize that Danville is nationally recognized as a model for revitalization.”

Schwartz says, “We look forward to the continued success of our downtown that will illuminate a bright path to move forward and share the improvements and opportunities to all areas of our city and our region.”

The River District Association, formerly Downtown Danville Associa6on, was formed in 1999 to coordinate efforts to revitalize the downtown Danville community, now called the River District.

The 2022 Great American Main Street Award winners will be announced May 16.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

