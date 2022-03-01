Ferrum College hosts round table discussion on the Ukraine invasion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Conversations aimed on understanding happen at Ferrum College weekly, labeled as “Inquiring Minds.”

“Often it’s not until something is going on in the world that we actually begin paying attention to it, unfortunately,” said Ferrum’s president, David Johns.

On Monday night, the professors who spoke shared intimate connections to Ukraine.

“Anything we can do to build our understanding and concern and compassion for other people in the world who are going through hell at the moment,” said Michael Hancock-Parmer, a history professor.

Hancock-Parmer led the round table discussion, but on either side of him sat a Spanish professor born in Crimea and a history professor born in Ukraine.

“A country was invaded. There are tanks, there are missiles, there are rockets, there are jet planes, there are people who are dying and suffering and two of my colleagues are being personally effected by that and it’s happening in Franklin County Virginia for them, but they’re here with us,” said Hancock-Parmer.

Some of the questions included, “Why now? and “How is the invasion going to affect the U.S.?”

While there are still many unknowns, the panelists brought up the political roots of the conflict, messaging through social media and the broader history shared between Russia and Ukraine.

But ultimately its’ a conversation that can’t be capped at an hour. Johns says he foresees many more similar conversations in the weeks to come.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.