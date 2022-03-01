BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - You can get some free sunflower seeds in support of Ukraine.

The national flower for Ukraine is a sunflower.

Since Beaver Dam Farms hosts a large sunflower festival every year, they wanted to do something to show solidarity.

“Kinda thought it’d be really neat, being that we’re the largest sunflower festival and vendor show on the East Coast, that we could offer our products kind of for everything that they’re going through right now,” said Candace Monaghan, festival founder.

People can pick up the packets at Best place Antiques and Faithful County Creations in Buchannan, the Troutville town hall, Ikenberry Orchards in Daleville and Northwest Hardware in Hollins.

