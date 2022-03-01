Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

GOP gun bills, criminal justice measures stall in Senate committee

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that would have rolled back recent criminal justice reforms and gun control measures stalled in a Senate committee Monday.

The measures were introduced by Republicans and approved in the House of Delegates earlier this month.

One would have eased restrictions on traffic stops for minor equipment violations.

Another limited the ability of local governments to ban guns in public buildings, parks and other places.

And a third would have repealed the state’s red flag law that allows authorities to seize firearms from a person who is deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Those measures and several more were “passed by indefinitely” on a party line vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee, effectively killing them for this session of the General Assembly.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in Kharkiv, Ukraine, pray at the main square Thursday amid the Russian invasion of their...
Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, potential ‘environmental catastrophe’
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Teen reported missing out of Rocky Mount located safe
Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
One dead after Saturday morning crash in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Ameenah Evans
6-year-old allegedly abducted by grandmother found in New York
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Inquiring Minds is open to students, staff and faculty at Ferrum college and encourages open...
Ferrum College hosts round table discussion on the Ukraine invasion
Lynchburg Police Department
Lynchburg Police ask for help finding man wanted for indecent exposure
House panel kills marijuana legislation, nixes plan for recreational sales this year
House panel kills marijuana legislation, nixes recreational sales this year