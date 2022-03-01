GOP gun bills, criminal justice measures stall in Senate committee

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that would have rolled back recent criminal justice reforms and gun control measures stalled in a Senate committee Monday.

The measures were introduced by Republicans and approved in the House of Delegates earlier this month.

One would have eased restrictions on traffic stops for minor equipment violations.

Another limited the ability of local governments to ban guns in public buildings, parks and other places.

And a third would have repealed the state’s red flag law that allows authorities to seize firearms from a person who is deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Those measures and several more were “passed by indefinitely” on a party line vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee, effectively killing them for this session of the General Assembly.

