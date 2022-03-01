6-year-old allegedly abducted by grandmother found in New York

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a 6-year-old girl who they say was abducted by her grandmother was found in New York at a law enforcement station.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the mother of Ameenah Evans, 6, of Brentwood, New York, gave her mother-in-law Vyolet Cirko, 51, of Central Islip, New York, permission to take Evans to Virginia to visit family.

Police said the two were supposed to return to New York on Feb. 25 but never did.

Investigators say the mother traveled to Virginia to meet Cirko to get her daughter at a location in the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue, but Criko never showed.

Police and family had been unable to contact Criko.

Officials believed Evans was still with Criko, who was last known to be driving a white Toyota Rav4 with New York license plate GUJ-2726.

Officials said police in Virginia and New York will continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Detective L. Coover at 804-501-4831.

