Lynchburg Fire Department celebrates more space, home-like feel in Fire Station 3 renovations

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Things have fired back up at Fire Station 3 in Lynchburg.

Back in late November, the Fort Hill fire department location shut down as it prepared for major renovations.

This is the first time it’s had TLC aside from minor touch-ups earlier in the century.

“Since then, and prior to then, the building really has not changed much. The footprint of the building has remained the same,” said Greg Wormser, Lynchburg fire chief.

Wormser says the building has now evolved, as there’s a lot more space in the upgrades.

There’s a new, larger kitchen area as part of an addition to the building. Beds are spaced out more as another part of the building was redone. There’s even more space for lockers in the station.

Wormser describes all of these renovations as significant.

“Our staff do live here 24/7. It is operational all the time and so it’s important for us to provide them the best opportunities we can for their living conditions while they’re here,” said Wormser.

But getting them all done didn’t come as quick as they’d like.

The roughly $325,000 project was supposed to be done before the new year, but snags in the supply chain and a winter coronavirus spike pushed back its completion.

“The staff that work here are very dedicated to this neighborhood and very dedicated to this community and they were really chomping at the bit to get back in the station,” said Wormser.

With everything done now, Wormser hopes people at Fire Station 3 can feel more comfortable between the calls.

He says this should be the last of any major renovations for city fire stations in the near future, although small touch-ups here and there are still possible.

