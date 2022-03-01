Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Lynchburg Police ask for help finding man wanted for indecent exposure

Lynchburg Police Department
Lynchburg Police Department(Lynchburg Police Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for indecent exposure.

Officers say Eric Lee Brown, 36 of Lynchburg, has been identified as the man who exposed himself to women in public on three separate occasions in February.

Police say the incidents happened on Timberlake Road (U-Haul), Memorial Avenue (K9 Cloud Nine) and Murrell Road (Wells Management).

Lynchburg Police
Lynchburg Police(Lynchburg Police)

Brown may be driving a gray Volkswagen SUV with Virginia Tags USY-7589.

Lynchburg Police say call 9-1-1 if you see Brown, that SUV, or you know anything about other incidents involving Brown.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in Kharkiv, Ukraine, pray at the main square Thursday amid the Russian invasion of their...
Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, potential ‘environmental catastrophe’
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Teen reported missing out of Rocky Mount located safe
Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
One dead after Saturday morning crash in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Ameenah Evans
6-year-old allegedly abducted by grandmother found in New York
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Inquiring Minds is open to students, staff and faculty at Ferrum college and encourages open...
Ferrum College hosts round table discussion on the Ukraine invasion
House panel kills marijuana legislation, nixes plan for recreational sales this year
House panel kills marijuana legislation, nixes recreational sales this year