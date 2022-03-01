Lynchburg Police ask for help finding man wanted for indecent exposure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for indecent exposure.

Officers say Eric Lee Brown, 36 of Lynchburg, has been identified as the man who exposed himself to women in public on three separate occasions in February.

Police say the incidents happened on Timberlake Road (U-Haul), Memorial Avenue (K9 Cloud Nine) and Murrell Road (Wells Management).

Lynchburg Police (Lynchburg Police)

Brown may be driving a gray Volkswagen SUV with Virginia Tags USY-7589.

Lynchburg Police say call 9-1-1 if you see Brown, that SUV, or you know anything about other incidents involving Brown.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.