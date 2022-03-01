Man sentenced to 14 years for conspiring to traffic drugs throughout Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Cornell Vaughn Jr., 39 of Roanoke, was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison for conspiring to aid in bringing dangerous drugs from around the country to the Roanoke Valley.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Vaughn admitted after his arrest that he regularly received large amounts of meth and opioids, including fentanyl, from sources in the Northeastern United States and Las Vegas before trafficking them into the Roanoke Valley for redistribution. Evidence showed that he transported over 100 pounds of narcotics into the Roanoke community.

“The investigation of Vaughn culminated in a traffic stop in Kansas in 2018, leading to his arrest. During the stop, one of Vaughn’s couriers was found to be in possession of 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine, eight pounds of cocaine, and 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, stashed in the trunk of a rental vehicle. Vaughn later acknowledged making and coordinating several such drug runs, paying as much as $130,000 for narcotics in a single transaction. Investigators established that Vaughn often flew to meet his contacts in other states while his couriers transported the purchased narcotics by car.”

Vaughn pleaded guilty to the following charges: one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 500 grams or more of cocaine, and 100 grams or more of heroin.

“The Drug Enforcement Administration and Virginia State Police investigated the case with assistance from the region’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, the Roanoke City Police Department, the Roanoke County Police Department, and the City of Salem Police Department.”

