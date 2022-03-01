More art headed to downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks in Lynchburg will see more art downtown soon.

Downtown Lynchburg Association is working on a mural at the Midtown Parking Deck.

The work comes after the completion of other recent art projects, including Art Alley.

They say the mural at Midtown Parking Deck serves two purposes, including making people aware of some free parking during select times.

“It’s kind of a double initiative of creating awareness for the parking deck but then also just another opportunity to brighten the city up with some cool art,” said James Ford, Downtown Lynchburg Association marketing coordinator.

The mural will have a variety of designs that can be seen from Tenth and Commerce Streets.

They expect it to be done in about a week.

