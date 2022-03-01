Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

More art headed to downtown Lynchburg

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks in Lynchburg will see more art downtown soon.

Downtown Lynchburg Association is working on a mural at the Midtown Parking Deck.

The work comes after the completion of other recent art projects, including Art Alley.

They say the mural at Midtown Parking Deck serves two purposes, including making people aware of some free parking during select times.

“It’s kind of a double initiative of creating awareness for the parking deck but then also just another opportunity to brighten the city up with some cool art,” said James Ford, Downtown Lynchburg Association marketing coordinator.

The mural will have a variety of designs that can be seen from Tenth and Commerce Streets.

They expect it to be done in about a week.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor Youngkin signs first veto
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Roanoke Mayor writes Governor after Sunday talk regarding sister city partnership

Latest News

Verses is still in its soft opening phase, but the owner, Toya Jones, encourages people to keep...
New space for artists to create opens in Downtown Roanoke
Walkers and runners will get to complete the 5K on a runway. This race is the first time that's...
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport set to host inaugural “Runway 5K” in May
Lynchburg Police Department
Man wanted for alleged indecent exposure arrested in Halifax Co.
March 1 was the deadline for school divisions in Virginia to enact policies allowing parents to...
Gov. Youngkin says March 1 a “defining moment” in pandemic recovery
in an interview with WDBJ7, Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended the review of "divisive concepts" in...
Gov. Youngkin defends review of “divisive concepts” in Virginia public schools