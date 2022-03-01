Multiple brush fires break out in Pulaski Co. along Rt. 100

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fires were brought under control and traffic has resumed a normal pattern.

EARLIER STORY: According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, brush fires are being worked along Rt. 100 between I-81 and Old Baltimore Road.

Traffic is reduced to a single lane. Delays should be expected.

