Multiple brush fires break out in Pulaski Co. along Rt. 100

(WSAZ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fires were brought under control and traffic has resumed a normal pattern.

EARLIER STORY: According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, brush fires are being worked along Rt. 100 between I-81 and Old Baltimore Road.

Traffic is reduced to a single lane. Delays should be expected.

Check back for updates.

