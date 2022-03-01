Hometown Local
Percentage of positive COVID tests continues to drop in Virginia

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,641,438 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, March 1, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,496 from the 1,639,942 reported Monday, a bigger increase than Monday’s 764 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 12,805,949 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 6.8% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 7.3% reported Monday for the previous seven days.

Weekly update from the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health Districts:

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,412,543 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 80.9% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 72% fully vaccinated. 91.8% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 82% are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, there have been 18,811 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 18,771 reported Monday.

855 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 902 Monday. 104,332 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

