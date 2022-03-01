Roanoke County Fire and Rescue looking to build new fire station

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is looking to build a new station to service the residents and businesses in the Bonsack area.

“One of the primary things we look for is access and the one thing that that piece of property provided us was a fully lighted intersection,” said Travis Griffith, Chief.

From an empty lot to a new fire station.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Chief, Travis Griffith says near the intersection of Mexico Way and Challenger Avenue is where he would like to build and expand his department.

He says it’s needed because of the increase in calls especially in the last year.

“Just the Bonsack area itself saw a 15% increase in call volume. The Vinton area saw a 22% increase in call volume. So if you kind of think of that eastern corridor of the county, that 460 corridor, you’re looking at an 18% average call volume increase through there. That’s between fire and rescue calls and when you look at the growth in that area, not just the commercial growth, but the residential growth in some of those neighborhoods, those numbers are going to continue to go up,” said Griffith.

He also says this location will help with better response times, because in an emergency, every second counts.

“That piece of property really put us in a primary hotspot I’ll say for what we call 6 minute drive time to our calls. We try to reach all of our calls within 6 minutes. So when we looked at actual calls running in the Bonsack area, that piece of property put us in the 90% range - mid 90% range for fire and EMS calls,” said Griffith.

And looks forward to continuing to keep this community safe.

“We’re excited to grow the department, providing additional services and we just really appreciate the support of our board and our administration for allowing us to do that, identifying the needs and moving forward to meet those needs,” said Griffith.

Now there is still a lot to be done to secure the property.

The department is hoping the fire station will be fully operational in 2024.

