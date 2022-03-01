Roanoke sees COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 case counts in the Roanoke-City Alleghany Health Districts are heading in the right direction.

That’s according to health district leader Dr. Cynthia Morrow. During her virtual briefing Tuesday, Dr. Morrow said while there is still significant community spread, case counts haven’t been this low since last summer. Hospitalizations are also down. There are currently 400 cases in the district, 382 new cases in the last week.

About 11 percent of the new cases are in children, though Dr. Morrow said spikes had not been detected in schools. About 34 percent of the new cases are in people younger than 35. The majority of these new cases, she said, continue to appear in individuals who are not yet fully vaccinated/boosted.

For the week ending in 2/19/2022, people in Virginia who were not vaccinated developed COVID-19 at approximately 14 times the rate, and were hospitalized at almost 7 times the rate, compared to people who were fully vaccinated.

In total, there have been 60,000 cases in the health districts during the last two years, with 900 deaths.

Dr. Morrow is optimistic the worst is behind us.

“We can’t let our guard down,” she said. “But we can hopefully really enjoy a spring with much less worry about this monster of a virus.”

That said, Dr. Morrow reminds us we can’t predict the future.

We’ll have to keep an eye on variants and adjust mitigation accordingly if needed. But she said there is still plenty of vaccine and treatments available.

