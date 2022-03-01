Hometown Local
A taste of New Orleans comes to Christiansburg

By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Orleans-style coffee shop with a big Cajun kick is open in Christiansburg.

It’s called Brew Da Bean.

The owners, Eddie and Donna Roberts, are pastors of Scattergood Church, the church next door. They wanted to open a place where people in the community could connect.

“We were remodeling the church and we thought, what better way it would be to have a place that warms the soul, that you could come in and experience authentic food --- and that’s what’s happening,” said pastor and owner Donna Roberts.

“It works! And so my mother has these recipes. And you know, I’m from New Orleans and we can see that it’s about Mardi Gras time. And then the more I talk to... seems like the more New Orleans wants to come out of me,” said senior pastor and owner Eddie Roberts.

Some of the recipes on the menu have been in the Roberts family for generations.

“His family-owned a restaurant in New Orleans for decades, and he is from New Orleans. And so we just said we’ve got to bring this here so people can experience amazing food and fellowship,” said Mrs. Roberts.

“Oh, it just does something to me. When I think about the shrimp po’boys,” said Mr. Roberts.

The coffee shop also offers a menu full of sweet treats.

“Beignets is covered in plenty of confectionery sugar, got the fried shrimp po’ boys, crawfish, corn, bisque, all the nice staples that you would get down in New Orleans,” said Karl Witt, the general manager of Brew Da Bean.

