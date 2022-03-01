Virginia Tech center named ACC Player of the Year

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball center Elizabeth Kitley has been named ACC Player of the Year, according to Virginia Tech Athletic Department.

Kitley averaged 17.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting a 53.8% from the field, which was a league high. She earned four ACC Player of the Week honors, the most in the league.

The Summerfield, North Carolina native had 14 double-doubles, the most in the conference, and had 12 20-point games this season. Kitley was an All-Defensive Team selection and had six games with five or more blocks. She scored 34 points twice, and on one of those occasions, she scored 17 field goals, a program record.

Kitley led Virginia Tech in scoring 17 times and rebounds 21 times. She is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award and is on the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.