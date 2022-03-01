Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

WATCH: NASA, NOAA to launch new weather monitoring satellite

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASA and NOAA are launching a new weather monitoring satellite to space Tuesday aimed at helping forecasters better predict weather events and patterns.

The satellite, GOES-T, will be renamed GOES-18 when it is in orbit. GOES stands for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites. The R series of GOES, according to NASA, has updated technology for better pictures and measurements, as well as real-time mapping of lightning activity and space weather.

GOES-T will replace an existing satellite, GOES-17, that is monitoring the western hemisphere. It will live 22,236 miles above Earth. It will work with GOES-19, or GOES East. Together, they’ll keep an eye on more than half of the globe - from New Zealand to the west coast of the African continent. GOES-17 will become and on-orbit spare.

According to Liz Kline, the Science Product Quality Lead with the GOES-R program, the satellite will help scientists at NOAA and NASA see atmospheric rivers, wildfires, fog, volcanic eruptions, and Pacific hurricanes.

This data will better help scientists on the western hemisphere prepare people for weather events.

You’ll be able to watch the launch live from the GOES-T launch here:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor Youngkin signs first veto
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Roanoke Mayor writes Governor after Sunday talk regarding sister city partnership

Latest News

GOES-T will help track weather events in the western hemisphere and in space.
WDBJ7+: NOAA, NASA to Launch New Weather Satellite
Roanoke River Greenway underwater
Roanoke River Greenway bridge closed due to flooding
VDOT fog alert underway in Carroll County
Fog leads to crashes on I-77 in Carroll County
Bower Heating and Air Conditioning
Busy winter for Roanoke heating and air conditioning company