WATCH: NASA, NOAA to launch new weather monitoring satellite

The satellite, GOES-T, will be renamed GOES-18 when it is in orbit. GOES stands for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites. The R series of GOES, according to NASA, has updated technology for better pictures and measurements, as well as real-time mapping of lightning activity and space weather.

GOES-T will replace an existing satellite, GOES-17, that is monitoring the western hemisphere. It will live 22,236 miles above Earth. It will work with GOES-19, or GOES East. Together, they’ll keep an eye on more than half of the globe - from New Zealand to the west coast of the African continent. GOES-17 will become and on-orbit spare.

According to Liz Kline, the Science Product Quality Lead with the GOES-R program, the satellite will help scientists at NOAA and NASA see atmospheric rivers, wildfires, fog, volcanic eruptions, and Pacific hurricanes.

This data will better help scientists on the western hemisphere prepare people for weather events.

