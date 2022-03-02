Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

2 men rescued after being trapped in Tenn. cave

Two Tennessee men face trespassing charges after they were rescued from a cave. (Source: WTVC, CNN)
By Christ Calcagno
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - Two men are recovering after getting lost in the caves under a mountain near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Fire and rescue spent Wednesday morning looking for any signs of the men, eventually finding them in an abandoned train tunnel.

Gabriel Vaughn and Robby Dobos finally walked out of a tunnel underneath Lookout Mountain, after a harrowing 24 hours.

The two reunited with family and friends who waited at the base of the mountain for hours as rescuers worked to find the two 20-year-olds.

“So, there’s a gate area and in the gated area that’s the end of the cave. That’s the furthest that’s been mapped. And we went past that,” Dobos said.

The fire department said the pair had to huddle for warmth in nearly 300 feet of crawl space until help arrived.

“We do have a very big outdoor community here in Chattanooga and a lot of risk takers,” Chattanooga Fire Battalion Chief Chris Warren said.

Warren hopes the cave will now be secured and not accessible to any future risk-takers.

“I think it was quite obvious to everyone that everybody involved knew that they were not supposed to be there,” Warren said. “So, pick a better place. It’s probably a bit safer. And make better decisions.”

As for Vaughn and Dobos, they are grateful for everyone who helped rescue them.

“I took a lot of everybody else’s time today,” Dobos said.

Warren said Vaughn and Dobos will be facing trespassing charges.

Police said the search halted Norfolk Southern trains for hours, all the way up to Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin signs first veto
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation

Latest News

Deer in Penelope
Caught on camera: Deer breaks glass front window and bursts into store in Forest
The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida,...
States launch probe into TikTok’s effect on kids’ health
FILE - Mel Gibson, right, accepts the award for Best Picture for "Braveheart" at the 68th...
Oscar-winning producer Alan Ladd Jr. dies at 84
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference with Republican lawmakers about...
US House ‘staunchly, proudly’ passes resolution for Ukraine
Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scout cookie sales in Southwest Virginia face supply chain issues