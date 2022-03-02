Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Ash Wednesday celebrated

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

After service or mass, church attendees are invited to receive ashes on their forehead, often in the shape of a cross pattern.

The ashes used are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead
Governor Youngkin signs first veto
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
File photo of an AirSoft gun
Salem Police: Shooting projectiles from vehicles at pedestrians “absolutely unacceptable”
Fire truck damaged from tractor-trailer hit
Fireman injured while working car crash

Latest News

Muralist Donates Time to Safe Home for Exploited Children
Muralist Donates Time to Safe Home for Exploited Children
RT Smiths Deli Roanoke
Hometown Eats: RT Smith’s Deli
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions
Hometown Eats: RT Smith's Deli
Hometown Eats: RT Smith's Deli