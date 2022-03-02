Hometown Local
Staying unseasonably warm into the weekend

Next chance of rain not until early next week
Spring warmth continues with sunshine
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Warm, dry weather lingers into the weekend
  • Increased fire danger
  • Rain unlikely until late in the weekend at the earliest

Skies remain partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s. You may spot hazy and smoky conditions from the recent prescribed burns which may lead to another deep, orange sunset.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

A weak backdoor cold front will begin pushing in from the north Thursday into Friday. Part of our area will only see highs into the 40s Thursday, while the other half sees temperatures climb back into the 60s with mostly skies. After the dry front passes south of us Friday, temperatures will drop back into the 40s and 50s Friday under cloudy skies.

Cooler weather moves in Friday, but it's only a one hit wonder. We warm back up on Saturday.
THE WEEKEND

The cool down won’t last long as temperatures jump back into the 60s and even some 70s this weekend. A system will move out of the Central Plains and push the front back to the north and warm our region. However, this same system could lead to our next rain chance late Sunday and especially into Monday and Tuesday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

A cold front will enter the area early next week. This will likely bring rain into the area starting Monday and lingering into Tuesday. We remain warm into early next week.

A cold front will be approaching the region Monday with a better chance of rain.
