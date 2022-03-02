Better Business Bureau offers advice for donating wisely to Ukrainian relief

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Organizations worldwide are working to bring relief to Ukraine and the people who have been displaced from their homes.

The Better Business Bureau wants to remind people where there are opportunities to give, there are also opportunities to scam. The organization is offering advice to help make sure their donations won’t be money wasted on scammers or unattainable efforts.

Julie Wheeler, CEO and President of the BBB Serving Western Virginia, told WDBJ7 that if you want to support relief efforts, it’s recommended to give to established organizations that have a presence in the area already.

Wheeler said to be wary of people asking for things they might not actually be able to get to Ukraine.

“Water, clothing - that type of stuff,” she said. “Because if you think about it, the ability to get goods into the country right now with air service being disrupted, with all transportation is very, very questionable. Postal. That type of thing.”

Most importantly, Wheeler said it’s best to avoid donations from individuals requesting support in bitcoin or any type of crypto currency.

“If the appear is high on emotion, if it looks like it’s coming from an individual and you know, maybe they’re saying their family is in trouble and they need bitcoin, crypto currency, something like that,” Wheeler said. “Even gift cards, which I haven’t seen yet, but it’s only a matter of time. You want to be very wary of that, you’re better to give to established organizations where you know what programs they offer and if they have the capability to actually help in that area.”

There are legitimate organizations that can help and spend money in a way that provides immediate relief, she said.

The BBB’s Give.org is a website dedicated to charity accountability. Here is a list compiled by the BBB:

The following nationally-soliciting charities are BBB Accredited (i.e., they meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability). Their respective websites indicate that they are either currently raising funds for assistance efforts in Ukraine or preparing for needs that could arise if conflict results in population displacement.

Alight | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesAmerican Jewish Joint Distribution Committee | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesAmericares Foundation | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesCARE USA | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesCatholic Relief Services | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesDirect Relief | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesEpiscopal Relief & Development | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesHeart to Heart International | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesGlobalGiving | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesInternational Medical Corps | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesInternational Rescue Committee | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesMAP International | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesMatthew 25: Ministries | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesMennonite Central Committee | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesMercy Corps | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesOperation USA | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesSalvation Army | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesSave the Children | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesUnited Methodist Committee on Relief | Ukraine Relief ActivitiesUnited States Association for UNHCR | Ukraine Relief Activities

You can also learn more Tips on Donations to Ukraine and the latest news on Ukraine giving.

