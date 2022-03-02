Hometown Local
Blues Traveler set for Dr Pepper Park performance

Blues Traveler Provided by Newport Chamber of Commerce
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Grammy Award-winning band Blues Traveler is scheduled to play a show at Roanoke’s Dr Pepper Park.

The band, whose hits include “Run-Around” and “Hook,” is on the venue calendar for May 12.

“Blues Traveler is not just a band; it’s a lifestyle,” said guitarist Chan Kinchla. “Blues Traveler is our life’s work. It’s enabled us to do so many other things. This little tribe we built in New York during the late eighties has survived all the way through—plus or minus some dearly departed brothers and sisters. It’s empowered us to be creative, make people happy, and travel around spreading some good vibes. The longer we do it, the more we like it.”

Waynette Anderson, President of Dr Pepper Park, said, “We know Roanoke is ready for a night filled with great people and great music!”

Tickets go on sale Friday March 4. Event information, season passes and tickets can be found at DrPepperPark.com.

Muralist Donates Time to Safe Home for Exploited Children
RT Smiths Deli Roanoke
Burger Restaurant Opens in Salem
