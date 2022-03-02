Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

CMPD seeking assistance in locating missing 11-year-old girl last seen at school

Angela Lopez-Ortega
Angela Lopez-Ortega(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Angela Lopez-Ortega was last seen leaving Quail Hollow Middle School in Charlotte around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

She was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt with “El Salvador” written on it, a crop top underneath, black pants and pink and white Nike sneakers.

Lopez-Ortega’s family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about Angela’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor Youngkin signs first veto
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Roanoke Mayor writes Governor after Sunday talk regarding sister city partnership

Latest News

Verses is still in its soft opening phase, but the owner, Toya Jones, encourages people to keep...
New space for artists to create opens in Downtown Roanoke
Walkers and runners will get to complete the 5K on a runway. This race is the first time that's...
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport set to host inaugural “Runway 5K” in May
Lynchburg Police Department
Man wanted for alleged indecent exposure arrested in Halifax Co.
March 1 was the deadline for school divisions in Virginia to enact policies allowing parents to...
Gov. Youngkin says March 1 a “defining moment” in pandemic recovery
in an interview with WDBJ7, Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended the review of "divisive concepts" in...
Gov. Youngkin defends review of “divisive concepts” in Virginia public schools