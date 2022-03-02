CMPD seeking assistance in locating missing 11-year-old girl last seen at school
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.
Angela Lopez-Ortega was last seen leaving Quail Hollow Middle School in Charlotte around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
She was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt with “El Salvador” written on it, a crop top underneath, black pants and pink and white Nike sneakers.
Lopez-Ortega’s family is concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information about Angela’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
