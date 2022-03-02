Hometown Local
Danville City Council approves sales tax increase

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City Council approved a one-percent sales tax increase at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The money from the tax will go toward the construction and renovation of Danville Public Schools, including George Washington High.

A referendum on this topic got voters’ support in November.

The tax will expire by 2041.

