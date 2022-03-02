Danville City Council approves sales tax increase
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City Council approved a one-percent sales tax increase at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The money from the tax will go toward the construction and renovation of Danville Public Schools, including George Washington High.
A referendum on this topic got voters’ support in November.
The tax will expire by 2041.
