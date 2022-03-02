Hometown Local
EARLY YEARS: National Read Across America Day

For a second year, Roanoke City Public Schools partnered with RVTV to celebrate with a virtual reading event
Dr. Seuss' birthday is the traditional day to celebrate the importance of literacy
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:38 AM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Who doesn’t love getting lost in a great book?

March 2 is National Read Across America Day, promoting the importance of literacy.

For a second year, Roanoke City Public Schools has partnered with RVTV to present its Read Across America Virtual Event, promoting the importance of literacy to children throughout the Roanoke Valley. Teachers will show the videos in their classes.

“We are making sure that we’re reaching all students, so we’re making sure that we’re creating star readers throughout the region and we want sure that all students are engaged,” says Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools.

White stresses there’s just no substitute for hearing the written word read aloud.

“It’s important that children hear the benefit of the read aloud. They can hear the intonation. They can hear our inflection. They hear our joy of reading, which creates a joy of reading and instills that in them” says White.

