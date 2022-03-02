Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Girl Scout cookie sales in Southwest Virginia face supply chain issues

Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scout cookies(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girl Scout cookie season is ongoing, but if you’ve tried to buy some recently you may have experienced supply chain delays on some of your favorites.

Nikki Williams, the Chief Executive Officer for the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council, said even though there is a shortage, the season is going strong.

Williams said production should speed up soon and hopes to have more cookies in stock around the middle of March.

Adventurefuls, Samoas and S’mores are currently on the limited supply list.

”The season’s going really well...We have a big demand. It’s nice to be able to get out and to see what we are able to have and our Girl Scouts are out and we are able to meet customers where they were. We weren’t able to have those traditional booths last year,” said Williams.

To find a booth or order cookies online, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin signs first veto
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation

Latest News

Deer in Penelope
Caught on camera: Deer breaks glass front window and bursts into store in Forest
Woman Gifted With Hearing Aids
Woman Given Gift of Sound
Hokies Unveil Player Lounge
Hokies Unveil Player Lounge
Deer Runs into Virginia Store
Deer Runs into Virginia Store