Girl Scout cookie sales in Southwest Virginia face supply chain issues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girl Scout cookie season is ongoing, but if you’ve tried to buy some recently you may have experienced supply chain delays on some of your favorites.

Nikki Williams, the Chief Executive Officer for the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council, said even though there is a shortage, the season is going strong.

Williams said production should speed up soon and hopes to have more cookies in stock around the middle of March.

Adventurefuls, Samoas and S’mores are currently on the limited supply list.

”The season’s going really well...We have a big demand. It’s nice to be able to get out and to see what we are able to have and our Girl Scouts are out and we are able to meet customers where they were. We weren’t able to have those traditional booths last year,” said Williams.

To find a booth or order cookies online, click here.

