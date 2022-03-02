Hometown Local
Glencoe Mansion to host photography exhibit to celebrate Women’s History Month

By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glencoe Mansion in Radford is celebrating Women’s History Month by opening a new gallery all about female empowerment.

The new gallery exhibit is titled “We the Women: Portraits of Empowerment.” It features the photography of Alex Moral.

In her show, she captures female empowerment in different forms while embracing diversity, body and self-positivity, and the stories that celebrate womanhood.

Moral says her “photographs capture her interest in embracing womanhood and understanding women’s emotions”.

Her goal is to inspire the viewer, both women, and men alike.

Moral is a women’s portrait photographer based in Blacksburg. Before moving to the U.S. in 2015, she worked for six years in Spain, Germany and England as a professional photographer, specializing in women’s portraiture.

“We the Women: Portraits of Empowerment” is a growing collection that received The Puffin Foundation grant award in 2018. All are welcome to visit the museum and attend the opening reception Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

There’s no admission charge; this gallery show is appropriate for all ages. In accordance with Glencoe’s guidelines, face masks are required for entry into the museum. “We the Women: Portraits of Empowerment” will be on display through April 30.

