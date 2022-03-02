Gov. Youngkin says March 1 a “defining moment” in pandemic recovery

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin said March 1 was a “defining moment” in Virginia’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday was the deadline for school systems across Virginia to establish policies that would allow parents to opt out of mask mandates.

In an interview with WDBJ7 Tuesday afternoon, Youngkin said he is pleased that school divisions have responded to the change in state law.

“This is a defining moment in what is a path to normalcy in Virginia, where we get to make choices about whether to get a vaccine or not get a vaccine, make choices about whether to wear a mask or not wear a mask,” Youngkin said. “And I think we are seeing a path back to normalcy and that makes me very, very happy.”

Youngkin said he was not aware of any holdouts among the school divisions that were required to end their mask mandates.

