Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin says March 1 a “defining moment” in pandemic recovery

March 1 was the deadline for school divisions in Virginia to enact policies allowing parents to...
March 1 was the deadline for school divisions in Virginia to enact policies allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin said March 1 was a “defining moment” in Virginia’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday was the deadline for school systems across Virginia to establish policies that would allow parents to opt out of mask mandates.

In an interview with WDBJ7 Tuesday afternoon, Youngkin said he is pleased that school divisions have responded to the change in state law.

“This is a defining moment in what is a path to normalcy in Virginia, where we get to make choices about whether to get a vaccine or not get a vaccine, make choices about whether to wear a mask or not wear a mask,” Youngkin said. “And I think we are seeing a path back to normalcy and that makes me very, very happy.”

Youngkin said he was not aware of any holdouts among the school divisions that were required to end their mask mandates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor Youngkin signs first veto
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Roanoke Mayor writes Governor after Sunday talk regarding sister city partnership

Latest News

Roanoke's COVID Cases Continue To Fall (March 1, 2022 Update)
AP
Roanoke sees COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden extends FEMA coronavirus aid for states through July 1
COVID-19 Cases Down in Southwest Virginia
COVID-19 Cases Down in Southwest Virginia