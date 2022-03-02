Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Henry County man prepares to travel to Ukraine to help those in need

By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Watching Russian jets is a sight that’s become the norm throughout the last week for people all across Ukraine.

It’s a sight that’s vastly different from what George Metz remembers seeing his first time in the country, in May 2020.

“The quality of life overall is very high there, the quality of living, the quality of food, the quality of medical care are all very high,” said Metz, a Henry County native.

Metz’s dream has always been to work for an international aid organization. In 2019 he was accepted to Doctors without Borders, or MSF, to work on a variety of projects, including one focused on Tuberculosis, in the city of Zhytomyr, with a team of 20.

Over the last two years, he’s traveled back and forth between the states and Ukraine.

“We treat the separatists, we treat Ukrainian soldiers, doesn’t matter what side of the conflict you’re on,” said Metz.

Metz is currently on standby with MSF as a logistics operations manager and is returning to Ukraine Thursday without his team.

He will fly into Berlin, drive across Poland, and cross the border at Hungary. He will take his first group of nine people to Warsaw and then drive back to Ukraine. He’s also taking cash and medical supplies as shelves are becoming empty.

“I don’t need a lot of space for my stuff and I have two fifty-pound bags and I plan on filling them both up,” said Metz.

The rest of his time isn’t planned out, so Metz doesn’t know the full scope of how he will help, but he says he knows he needs to.

“Changing my banner or my flag on Facebook or clicking “like” or putting a sad face doesn’t do anything, so I just racked my brain of what I can do to help out,” said Metz.

If you’d like to contact Metz, you can do so at George.Metz@icloud.com. He’s accepting donations for medical supplies and for gas to be able to transport as many people as he can.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man hurt in early-morning Roanoke shooting
Fire truck damaged from tractor-trailer hit
Fireman injured while working car crash
Couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
Roanoke couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
A sign from a September protest against sexual violence at Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech community ramps up efforts to address sexual violence
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions
Mountain Valley Pipeline Hearing Held
Senators question federal regulators on pipeline policy
A Senate committee has voted down legislation that would allowed home school students to...
Tebow bill stalls in Senate committee