Virginia leaders issue statements after State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Leaders representing Virginia issued statements about President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-9):

President Biden offered more of the same tonight - the same policies that produced record inflation, lost control of the border, and failed to deter Russian aggression. The State of the Union won’t improve without a course correction. — Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) March 2, 2022

US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA):

“Americans are comeback people, and few people know that better than Joe Biden. Tonight, he laid out a unifying framework for our comeback from an immensely challenging two years, and set a clear vision for how we can rebuild our economy, defend democracy, and address the urgent health needs of our communities. America has shown remarkable resilience in the face of heartbreaking circumstances, and I’m committed to doing all I can to rebuild toward a brighter, more prosperous future.”

Kaine helped the pass the American Rescue plan last spring, which included $5.6 million for Virginia to help combat burnout and promote mental health amongst healthcare workers.

Kaine also used his position on the HELP Committee to promote job training programs which his team says would help Virginians and Americans across the country prepare for the jobs of the future. The JOBS Act, which Kaine helped introduce was included in the U.S. competitiveness bill passed in the house in February, aims to give people access to Pell Grants for job training programs, his team says the bill would address worker shortages and improve America’s global competitiveness.

