Lynchburg City Schools assessments show growth, but many students still behind

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Since the beginning of the school year, students have been back in classrooms nearly full-time getting an education.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many students are working to make up lost ground due to the virus.

Lynchburg City Schools is sharing data on how students have progressed from August to January. The data show some overall improvements.

“For us, it is a win and we are celebrating when students are making gains, whether it’s 10 points, 50 points or eight points, we want to encourage our students to continue to learn,” said Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent.

Still, many students are behind. Math and reading assessments show a number of students are still considered “below” or “far below” where they need to be. In many, but not all cases, the numbers in those categories are lower in January than August, showing improvements.

However, some categories show half or more students in some grade levels still behind.

Pugh says tutors are widely available for students who need extra help.

“We have some tutors either doing virtual tutoring or they’re coming into the building and we have tutoring that takes place in the morning before school. We have tutoring after school and then in many schools we have tutoring sessions that take place all day long,” said Pugh.

As another resort, LCS will again offer a robust summer program this year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.