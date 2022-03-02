Hometown Local
Man wanted for alleged indecent exposure arrested in Halifax Co.

Lynchburg Police Department
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Eric Lee Brown, 36 of Lynchburg, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Halifax County.

Officers said Brown is the man who allegedly exposed himself to women in public on three occasions around Lynchburg in February.

Police say the incidents happened on Timberlake Road (U-Haul), Memorial Avenue (K9 Cloud Nine) and Murrell Road (Wells Management).

He is being held on no bond at the Halifax Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

