Montgomery County School Board Chair apologizes for leaving meeting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County School Board Chairwoman Susan Kass apologized at Tuesday night’s school board meeting for walking out of the previous meeting two weeks prior.

Kass walked out of the February 15 meeting after being called out by a speaker holding up her phone and showing what she claimed to be photos from Kass’s Facebook page, showing Kass without a face covering while in a crowd.

“I’d like to apologize to my fellow board members for walking out of the meeting and leaving them with a difficult situation to manage and for the ongoing issues that resulted from my decision. I’d also like to apologize to my constituents. By leaving the meeting I left them without any representation, and for that I am sorry.”

Kass stated Tuesday night she will represent Montgomery County for the remainder of her term.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.