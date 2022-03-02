Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

New space for artists to create opens in Downtown Roanoke

Verses is still in its soft opening phase, but the owner, Toya Jones, encourages people to keep...
Verses is still in its soft opening phase, but the owner, Toya Jones, encourages people to keep up with the space on social media(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When you walk into Verses, the goal is for you to feel welcome, and for artists to have a space to create. It’s something that doesn’t currently exist in the Star City, which is why Toya Jones brought the idea to life.

“Roanoke is full of creatives, young professionals, poets, really a lot of poets, and we have open mic night on Wednesdays for poetry, so the poetry scene is actually pretty large here in Roanoke,” said Jones, who is a writer and entrepreneur.

She owns a successful food truck that was recently rebranded as The Avocado and Morning Brew Coffee Company, located on the first floor of the Taubman Museum of Art. Jones opened Verses on Kirk Avenue to combine her interests. So far the concept has been well received.

“We kind of think of it as an outlet in so many ways, which is also a way to promote wellness,” said Jones.

From paint nights to yoga or just a spot to write and drink tea, Verses is not just one thing. The timing of its’ opening though had a lot to do with how one thing has collectively changed just about everyone.

“The pandemic has caused something that we all experienced that we weren’t ready for it and even when we held virtual poetry sessions that people were happy, excited to do that. People have been inspired the last two years of the pandemic,” said Jones.

Jones hopes to see that inspiration take off as her new shop finds it’s identity, and that when folks walk out of her doors, they feel encouraged.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Martinsville... 2.27.22
Martinsville death now classified as suspicious
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor Youngkin signs first veto
Ambulance Light
Person found dead Saturday after responders hike through terrain in Pulaski Co.
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
Roanoke Mayor writes Governor after Sunday talk regarding sister city partnership

Latest News

Walkers and runners will get to complete the 5K on a runway. This race is the first time that's...
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport set to host inaugural “Runway 5K” in May
Lynchburg Police Department
Man wanted for alleged indecent exposure arrested in Halifax Co.
March 1 was the deadline for school divisions in Virginia to enact policies allowing parents to...
Gov. Youngkin says March 1 a “defining moment” in pandemic recovery
in an interview with WDBJ7, Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended the review of "divisive concepts" in...
Gov. Youngkin defends review of “divisive concepts” in Virginia public schools