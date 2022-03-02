“Renew the Zoo Choo” fundraiser launched at Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Zoo announced Wednesday it is launching a fundraiser called “Renew the Zoo Choo” to do substantial repairs to the Zoo Choo train.

The repairs to the train will include restoration of the locomotive and cars, replacement of the gas engine with a diesel engine, replacing the hydraulic drive and brake control systems, a electrical system update and more.

Along with the Zoo Choo, the tracks will be regauged throughout the park, a new roof will be installed at the station platform, and new LED lights will be installed in the tunnel.

The 70-year-old train made its first trip August 1, 1952; that day approximately 3,494 passengers rode the train, including 150 boys and girls from the Baptist Orphanage and 28 boys from St. Vincent’s Orphanage.

“Seeing the joy on the faces of our visitors when they ride the beloved Zoo Choo is our motivation for the Renew the Zoo Choo campaign. We can’t wait to hear the train whistle blow again here on the mountaintop,” said Niki Voudren, a spokesperson for the zoo.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.