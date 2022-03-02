Hometown Local
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport set to host inaugural “Runway 5K” in May

Walkers and runners will get to complete the 5K on a runway. This race is the first time that's happened at ROA.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wanted to run on a runway? Well in a few months, you can. The first ever Runway 5K will take place May 14th, with proceeds benefiting the Carilion Cancer Center.

Participants will run two and a half laps on a runway at ROA, which will be shut down to air traffic for two hours. The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission and other sponsors are hosting this run in memory of Julie Jeavons, late wife of David Jeavons, ROA’s Director of Finance.  

The event has taken a lot of planning, and was originally supposed to take place last year.

“We have to go through and get a plan approved by the FAA and TSA and there’s some time involved in that, so we postponed what we were trying to do in November to May that way we have enough time since this is the first one we’ve done. We’re not race organizers, we run an airport and so we’re trying to make sure we do it and that it’s a good experience for everybody,” said Bradley Boettcher, the director of marketing and air service development for ROA.

As of now, over 100 people have already signed up. The race will be capped at 500 participants.

