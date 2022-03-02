Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue brings back character building summer camp

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The return of a popular Roanoke County camp introduces kids to the world of being a first responder, and the importance of character

Camp R.I.T, held by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, will return after a two-year hiatus.

The initials stand for respect, integrity, and teamwork, qualities the department says are not only vital to working as a first responder, but also in everyday life.

The single-day camp will introduce middle schoolers between the ages of 10 to 14 to firefighting skills, while emphasizing the importance of good character.

The department says past participants have grown up to volunteer, and even apply for positions with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

“To keep that pipeline alive of having people who either want to serve their community by way of volunteering, or who want to serve their community by way of doing it as a career, it’s very very important to introduce those kids,” explains Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator.

The camp was originally called Character Academy until the name change in 2019.

This year’s camp will be held July 29 and will cost $20 by check only.

Information about registration can be found by reaching out to Clingenpeel via email at bclingenpeel@roanokecountyva.gov or call 540-777-8718.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin signs first veto
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead
Police say 11-year-old Angela Lopez-Ortega has been found and is being reunited with family on...
11-year-old girl reunited with family a day after going missing from school in Charlotte
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Teenager reported missing out of Pittsylvania Co.
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation

Latest News

Adult Day Care Available in Forest
Adult Day Care Available in Forest
Gift of Sound
Roanoke woman given gift of sound with donation of hearing aids
The Zoo Choo train at Mill Mountain Zoo
“Renew the Zoo Choo” fundraiser launched at Mill Mountain Zoo
The Inaugural Runway 5K