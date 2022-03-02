Roanoke County Fire & Rescue brings back character building summer camp

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The return of a popular Roanoke County camp introduces kids to the world of being a first responder, and the importance of character

Camp R.I.T, held by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, will return after a two-year hiatus.

The initials stand for respect, integrity, and teamwork, qualities the department says are not only vital to working as a first responder, but also in everyday life.

The single-day camp will introduce middle schoolers between the ages of 10 to 14 to firefighting skills, while emphasizing the importance of good character.

The department says past participants have grown up to volunteer, and even apply for positions with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

“To keep that pipeline alive of having people who either want to serve their community by way of volunteering, or who want to serve their community by way of doing it as a career, it’s very very important to introduce those kids,” explains Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator.

The camp was originally called Character Academy until the name change in 2019.

This year’s camp will be held July 29 and will cost $20 by check only.

Information about registration can be found by reaching out to Clingenpeel via email at bclingenpeel@roanokecountyva.gov or call 540-777-8718.

