Roanoke woman given gift of sound with donation of hearing aids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After an ear infection caused her to lose her hearing in seventh grade, Marakot Thach, 22, relied heavily on hearing aids.

After losing them two years ago at an amusement park, her insurance would not cover a replacement. As a result, she has been unable to hear many of the everyday sounds we can take for granted.

All that changed Wednesday, with a gift made by Miracle-Ear.

“A little bit overwhelmed” is how Thach described the minutes after receiving the hearing aids in a fitting.

Experts with Miracle-Ear say Thach has substantial hearing loss in high frequency sounds, meaning it’s difficult for her to clearly hear some speech and other everyday sounds.

With the hearing aids, she noticed an immediate difference.

“The sounds are more, I think... louder instead of dense where you can barely hear them.”

Miracle-Ear gave Marakot new hearing aids at no cost. She is one of 18,000 people they’ve helped since 1990.

“It’s an absolutely incredible experience,” says Melissa Smith, business partner with Miracle-Ear. “We’ve seen people who have missed out on things like the birds chirping and they had forgotten what they sounded like. You see folks open up like that and it’s just amazing.”

“All of our five senses are most important to us,” adds Thach. “When you can’t hear, it’s like a silent world.”

From the sound of silence, to a whole new world, she’s excited to fill her everyday life with the sounds of nature, phone calls, and listening to music.

Thach also has a piece of advice for others in her shoes.

“To anyone that has hearing aids, please protect them,” she laughs.

Thach is a graduate of Virginia Western Community College and wants to become a technical engineer.

